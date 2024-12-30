Subscribe
Making an Intersection Unsafe for Pedestrians to Save Seconds for Drivers
How the redesign of a street in a walkable college town reflects our broader values for cars over people.
Jan 13
•
Ryan M Allen
8
College Towns
Making an Intersection Unsafe for Pedestrians to Save Seconds for Drivers
17
Campuses Impacted by LA Fires, City Gets University BRT, & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of Jan. 3 - Jan. 10.
Jan 10
•
Ryan M Allen
3
College Towns
Campuses Impacted by LA Fires, City Gets University BRT, & More
Celebrating the Timeless Allure of Tintin's Aesthetics
The Adventures of Tintin officially entered the public domain in 2025. We now all own the alluring aesthetics of this timeless classic.
Jan 6
•
Ryan M Allen
11
College Towns
Celebrating the Timeless Allure of Tintin's Aesthetics
3
Professors Shouldn't Live in Apartments?, Absurd Student Housing Fights, & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of Dec. 29 - Jan. 2.
Jan 3
•
Ryan M Allen
4
College Towns
Professors Shouldn't Live in Apartments?, Absurd Student Housing Fights, & More
2
December 2024
Trading Places Is a New Year’s Movie With an Urbanist and Modern Message
The 1980s comedy is not just a New Year's movie but one with strong tones of urbanism and a surprisingly modern message that is more relevant than ever.
Dec 30, 2024
•
Ryan M Allen
3
College Towns
Trading Places Is a New Year’s Movie With an Urbanist and Modern Message
2
Home Alone: Euro Trip, Party's Over Party City, From PhD to OF, & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of Dec. 21 - Dec. 28.
Dec 27, 2024
•
Ryan M Allen
2
College Towns
Home Alone: Euro Trip, Party's Over Party City, From PhD to OF, & More
9 Things I Noticed About NYC After Being Gone Since Pre-COVID
I left New York in 2019, but the city didn't stop when I was gone. It never does. Here are nine things I noticed on my return.
Dec 23, 2024
•
Ryan M Allen
28
College Towns
9 Things I Noticed About NYC After Being Gone Since Pre-COVID
1
Ivy League in College Football Playoff, Why Restaurants are So Loud, & More.
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of Dec. 14 - Dec. 20.
Dec 20, 2024
•
Ryan M Allen
1
College Towns
Ivy League in College Football Playoff, Why Restaurants are So Loud, & More.
What Studying Abroad Did For Me
I always advocate for students and young people to study abroad because of how much I grew as a person, defining my interests in urbanism and…
Dec 16, 2024
•
Ryan M Allen
2
College Towns
What Studying Abroad Did For Me
AI-Generated Class, RIP Trailer Dorm, 'Woke' 90s College Movie & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of Dec. 8 - Dec. 13.
Dec 13, 2024
•
Ryan M Allen
2
College Towns
AI-Generated Class, RIP Trailer Dorm, 'Woke' 90s College Movie & More
The Search for Old Twitter: Is Bluesky the Next Internet Town Square?
My cautiously optimistic take on Bluesky. The platform has some good potential but also some limitations holding it back from becoming old Twitter.
Dec 9, 2024
•
Ryan M Allen
2
College Towns
The Search for Old Twitter: Is Bluesky the Next Internet Town Square?
High School Fantasy Camp, Brothel Student Housing, President Lives in Dorms, & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of Nov. 30 - Dec. 6.
Dec 6, 2024
•
Ryan M Allen
2
College Towns
High School Fantasy Camp, Brothel Student Housing, President Lives in Dorms, & More
4
