Making an Intersection Unsafe for Pedestrians to Save Seconds for Drivers
How the redesign of a street in a walkable college town reflects our broader values for cars over people.
  
Ryan M Allen
17
Campuses Impacted by LA Fires, City Gets University BRT, & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of Jan. 3 - Jan. 10.
  
Ryan M Allen
Celebrating the Timeless Allure of Tintin's Aesthetics
The Adventures of Tintin officially entered the public domain in 2025. We now all own the alluring aesthetics of this timeless classic.
  
Ryan M Allen
3
Professors Shouldn't Live in Apartments?, Absurd Student Housing Fights, & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of Dec. 29 - Jan. 2.
  
Ryan M Allen
2

December 2024

Trading Places Is a New Year’s Movie With an Urbanist and Modern Message
The 1980s comedy is not just a New Year's movie but one with strong tones of urbanism and a surprisingly modern message that is more relevant than ever.
  
Ryan M Allen
2
Home Alone: Euro Trip, Party's Over Party City, From PhD to OF, & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of Dec. 21 - Dec. 28.
  
Ryan M Allen
9 Things I Noticed About NYC After Being Gone Since Pre-COVID
I left New York in 2019, but the city didn't stop when I was gone. It never does. Here are nine things I noticed on my return.
  
Ryan M Allen
1
Ivy League in College Football Playoff, Why Restaurants are So Loud, & More.
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of Dec. 14 - Dec. 20.
  
Ryan M Allen
What Studying Abroad Did For Me
I always advocate for students and young people to study abroad because of how much I grew as a person, defining my interests in urbanism and…
  
Ryan M Allen
AI-Generated Class, RIP Trailer Dorm, 'Woke' 90s College Movie & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of Dec. 8 - Dec. 13.
  
Ryan M Allen
The Search for Old Twitter: Is Bluesky the Next Internet Town Square?
My cautiously optimistic take on Bluesky. The platform has some good potential but also some limitations holding it back from becoming old Twitter.
  
Ryan M Allen
High School Fantasy Camp, Brothel Student Housing, President Lives in Dorms, & More
Around the College Towns: Links and commentary related to urbanism and higher ed for the week of Nov. 30 - Dec. 6.
  
Ryan M Allen
4
