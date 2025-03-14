Note: This is my weekly links round-up article, where I provide commentary and links from things I am reading. There is a lot of higher ed stuff happening right now. But I am not really focused on the big stories with these posts. If you want a breakdown of the Trump admin, head over to my friends at the Chronicle or Inside Higher Ed—they’ve got you covered. I’m doing stories that are a little different, local, or those that may have fallen through the cracks.

COVID 5th Anniversary

Five years ago from this week, the NBA canceled the OKC-Utah game and halted its entire season, marking what many consider the real start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US. While other countries were already dealing with it by then, the US was mostly going about business as usual. That NBA cancellation was like our Pearl Harbor—pulling all of us in right then and there.

When I first saw it was the fifth anniversary, I figured I would for sure write a full reflection article covering all the changes to education, society, and the broader world. But after thinking more on it, I just couldn’t muster anything beyond this short commentary. There is a story to tell—about generations, growing up, getting old, going crazy—and I will tell it one day. But you may have to wait for the ten year.

It was surreal to be watching this when it all happened. That moment started it all in the US.

Higher Ed News

Texas Tech Dorm Update

Last week I covered the dorm right next to the Texas Tech campus that was being protested. Update: The city council just approved the development. The hilariously sad part of it is that the compromise with the locals is the developer will add another 100+ parking spaces. Again the complaints were about how dangerous the road between campus and the apartment will be, and the solution is adding more parking spots. It is hard for me to take these complaints seriously.

More Higher Ed News

Urbanism News

Seoul is Losing Old Fashion (and Cheap) Restaurants

Old-fashioned restaurants in Seoul are going extinct. These baekbanjips serve cheap, home-style food that has traditionally attracted students and other local patrons alike. It seems that high prices and changing tastes are leaving these places with fewer customers, forcing them to shut down.

It hurts my heart to know that they are dying off. When I taught English in Korea and later in grad school these places were a staple of my diet. I would probably eat at a local baekbanjip at least once or twice a week for the three years I lived in Korea. It is truly sad to see these places disappearing.

For those of you who don’t read Korean, trust me, this menu is awesome.

Other Countries Teaching American Cities Urbanism

A Nashville man who moved to China wants the Chinese city of Shenyang to help build a subway system in the Tennessee city. He argues that the subway has greatly benefited the smaller (relative to China) city of Shenyang, and Nashville should have one, too. I get it, I was radicalized by the urbanism I saw when I went abroad once upon a time.

But don’t laugh at the guy from Nashville—learning from another country is maybe not such a crazy thought. The Dutch Embassy just released an article on how they are helping Austin become more like Amsterdam through bike infrastructure. I’d love to see more of this.

Other Urbanism News

Around Substack

Note: I also think it's important to shout out some fellow Substackers who I am reading here this week. Here are a few:

at

discusses the disaster that is California high-speed rail. Living here, it’s such a bummer to hear about

if not for the terrible politics of the state.

SNCF’s plan would skip over the cities in the San Joaquin Valley and the high desert. But it would make for a faster and more direct route between San Francisco and LA, with far fewer potential property disputes and complex track structures along the way. This concept was more likely to be profitable than the state’s plan, SNCF believed. But once it became clear that California would not deviate from its initial route map, SNCF packed up and left.1 Instead, the company ended up building a high-speed rail line in Morocco that opened in 2018.

what could have been

at the

reports on new research that seems to find boys are graded harder than their girl counterparts.

boys outperform girls when grades are blind, but the opposite is true when teachers assess their own pupils: girls’ average score at the beginning of grade 6 is 0.147 points lower than boys when the score is blind, but it is 0.170 points higher when the score is non-blind.

at

Substack writes on one my favorite hobbies: complaining about modern architecture.

Modern architecture threw away significant accumulated knowledge and insight into the human condition. Traditional architectural vernaculars emerged over thousands of years. The rich heritage of Iranian architecture is an excellent example, illustrating that these questions go far beyond Western intellectual and political quarrels.